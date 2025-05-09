“Weirdly, it survived, and it’s the miracle piece.
“For the unluckiest people, we are very lucky.
“We have lost a lot of precious stuff, but you lose the stuff you don’t lose the memories.”
Heather said once she knew the house was on fire, she got in contact with her two adult children, with whom she shared the house, to check they were okay.
Their long driveway in the semi-rural area of Mahora – between Eco Lodge Pakowhai and Gracelands Village – meant the fire was hard to locate, and the house was beyond saving by the time fire crews arrived, she said.
Eighty per cent of the house was destroyed by the flames, with the other 20% ruined by water and smoke damage.
“When they did find it, it was well ablaze ... It’s burnt right down to the ground, the piles have gone.”
Heather said the consented firebox in the living room was stoked before her children left for work around 7am on Monday to ensure the home was warm for her homecoming.
She said she believed the fire was probably caused by heat that had escaped through a tiny hole in the 90-year-old chimney.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the service was alerted to the fire at 9.32am on Monday.