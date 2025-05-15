Three Hawke’s Bay Lotto players struck Second Division wins in Wednesday’s draw.

The Second Division tickets were sold in Napier at New World Greenmeadows and in Hastings through MyLotto and New World Hastings.

A total of 25 players across the country each won $10,393 and two people also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $19,119.

Other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, Pukekohe, Bay of Plenty, Whanganui, Amberley, Lincoln, Canterbury, Timaru and Invercargill.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.