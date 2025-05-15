Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visits Hawke’s Bay, says he’s working to get apple exports into India

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to worker Dimitrios Milward at Rockit Global's Hastings facility. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon speaks to worker Dimitrios Milward at Rockit Global's Hastings facility. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

  • Apple exports to India could significantly benefit Hawke’s Bay, but are hindered by a 45% tariff.
  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is working to reduce the tariff and has initiated free-trade negotiations.
  • Luxon emphasised the potential of India as a trade partner due to its growing affluence.

Apple exports into India “would be huge” for the horticulture industry in Hawke’s Bay, but the way is largely blocked by existing high tariffs.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he’s working to “open up” that avenue.

Luxon visited Hawke’s Bay on Thursday on a whistle-stop tour which included a pop-in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today