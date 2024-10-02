Seven people applied for roles on the board. Two were unsuccessful, with ex-Labour MP for Tukituki Anna Lorck gaining 3759 votes and former Unison employee Aydan Chatterton receiving 5959.

The role of the trust is to hold the shares in Unison Networks Limited on behalf of all consumers who are connected to Unison’s electricity networks in Hawke’s Bay.

Five trustees are elected every three years by consumers connected to Unison’s electricity network in the Hawke’s Bay Power Consumers’ Trust district (generally the area of Hastings District Council and Napier City Council).

There were 22 informal votes, and 14 blank votes returned. A final voter turnout was 18.53%, which compares to the 2020 election turnout of 20.21%.

A large part of the role of the trust involves facilitating the yearly dividend for those in Hawke’s Bay connected to the Unison network.

In this year’s dividend, to be paid in November, people will get an extra $260 in their back pockets, rising $20 from last year.

The dividend is exclusive of imputation credits and limited to a maximum of three payments per consumer.

Last year, the trust decided not to sell the shares it has held on the public’s behalf for three decades.

The decision ended a five-yearly review of the ownership, with the review process starting last March that included public consultation, calling for submissions, and a hearing of submitters who wished to speak to their submissions.

Also last year, Kirton admitted the trust had breached the Privacy Act by publishing personal details of power consumers who made submissions to its ownership review.