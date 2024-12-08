Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay: Onekawa Lotto ticket holder wins $333,333, first division prize unclaimed

Michaela Gower
By
Michaela Gower
A winning first division Lotto ticket sold in Hawke’s Bay is yet to be claimed, the store that sold it says.

The winners of Saturday’s draw won a third of the $1 million first division prize money and will take home $333,333 each, including one ticket sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy, Onekawa, Napier.

Owner Andrew Spence said “the numbers have rolled our way” and he had prepped his staff on Monday morning hoping the winner would come back into the store to claim their prize.

“Sometimes they come and see us which is great, sometimes they sit on it for a while and we are none the wiser and we look at every single person and sometimes it is a complete surprise.”

Andrew Spence Pharmacy said the numbers had rolled their way after selling a winning Lotto ticket. Photo / Andrew Spence
Spence said Lotto tickets had been sold at the site since 1987, and he bought the store in 2000.

He said when he took on the pharmacy it already had a name for being a “lucky store”.

Spence said it would be a great Christmas present for the winning customer.

“It is a really good feel, just before Christmas, perfect timing for somebody.”

"We did it again" - the sign displayed at the Andrew Spence Pharmacy Lotto counter. Photo / Andrew Spence
Two of the 23 second division winning tickets from Saturday’s draw were sold through Tamatea Pak’nSave, and MyLotto in Hastings with prize winners able to claim $14,117.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

