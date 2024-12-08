Fire crews battle to contain a large fire in Canterbury's West Melton overnight and Syria celebrates the end of the Assad family's 50-year regime. Video / NZ Herald

A winning first division Lotto ticket sold in Hawke’s Bay is yet to be claimed, the store that sold it says.

The winners of Saturday’s draw won a third of the $1 million first division prize money and will take home $333,333 each, including one ticket sold at Andrew Spence Pharmacy, Onekawa, Napier.

Owner Andrew Spence said “the numbers have rolled our way” and he had prepped his staff on Monday morning hoping the winner would come back into the store to claim their prize.

“Sometimes they come and see us which is great, sometimes they sit on it for a while and we are none the wiser and we look at every single person and sometimes it is a complete surprise.”