Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay on the world stage at coastal rowing as Emma Twigg helps club race to bronze in Italy

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read
A tribute to the success the rowing team from New Zealand experienced during their time at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. Video / NZ Herald

Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club will be looking at more opportunities off-shore after the success of a club crew, including legendary Emma Twigg, at the World Coastal Rowing Championships off Genoa, Italy.

Brooke Francis, Hawke's Bay club members Bibi Colgan and Olympic Games sculler Emma Twigg, Lucy Spoors and coxswain Janna de Vries after claiming the women's quadruple sculls bronze medal.
Brooke Francis, Hawke's Bay club members Bibi Colgan and Olympic Games sculler Emma Twigg, Lucy Spoors and coxswain Janna de Vries after claiming the women's quadruple sculls bronze medal.

Club member and Paris

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today