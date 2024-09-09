There were just six events at the coastal championships, with well over 200 rowers competing, and teams were able to be entered by countries or clubs, and not specifically comprising their own members.

New Zealand’s one gold medal went to NZR team member and Waikato club member Finlay Hamill in the men’s solo.

Twigg and others will also be at the World Rowing Beach Sprint finals off Genoa on Friday through to Sunday this week.

While uncertain of her competitive future when talking to Hawke’s Bay Today prior to the Olympics, 37-year-old 2020 Olympics singles sculls champion Twigg, rowing at the games in a boat produced by Hawke’s Bay company SL Racing, indicated an interest in the coastal events.

But Puketapu boatbuilder and former rower Simon Lack, who watched Twigg racing at the games in a boat he built as SLRacing starts to make its name in Europe and the UK, where a distributor is now established, isn’t interested in designing and building craft for the seafront varietal, saying the market is small and not something the business would look at expanding into.

Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club rowing director Paddy McInnes, says that with growing numbers of youngsters coming to the sport, coastal options would have to be looked at, with several spots appealing, from Clive to Westshore.

Last week, Rowing New Zealand general manager of development and community Mark Weatherall last week told Radio New Zealand that coastal rowing “creates an opportunity for rowing to go into different communities because getting into a coastal boat is so much easier for the likes of you and me, but if we were to get into a flat-water rowing boat we’d tip out straight away”.

He said Rowing New Zealand was working with Surf Life Saving New Zealand to develop a memorandum of understanding but was also “reaching out at the community level”.