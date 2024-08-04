The future of rowing in Hawke’s Bay, a Sunday-morning training session at the Clive River, William West (left, Havelock North High School), Koby Houlton (Hastings BHS), Charlie Moohead (Napier BHS), Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club manager Paddy McInnes, Aishling White (Napier GHS) and Hannah Ritchie (Iona College). Photo / Doug Laing

They knew. Rowing training is about as disciplined as it gets and the result, both getting into finals, was “fantastic”, they “left nothing out on the course” and they’d “done everything they could” were common acclamations.

“We’re very proud,” former Twigg coach Cedric Bayly said, echoed by such others as new club manager and former national elite squad member Paddy McInnes, and Michael Harrison, one of the club’s 9 or10 coaches, who observes that while club members have won five gold medals, Twigg’s silver was the first.

They’re thanks to the efforts over the years of Keith Trask, the Evers-Swindell twins, and Twigg and Mackintosh, gold medallists at Tokyo in 2021 in the women’s singles and men’s eights respectively.

Rowing is New Zealand’s, and Hawke’s Bay’s, most successful Olympic Games sport.

McInnes says it’s looking good for the future as the club steps up its promotion in schools, with at least seven Napier and Hastings high schools represented at the second session of the six-week programme.

It’s where athletes start preparing for a season that includes about seven regattas for the busiest of the Hawke’s Bay club members, including the 2025 national championships on Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel, on February 18-22, and the secondary schools Maadi Cup regatta on Lake Karāpiro on March 24-30.

McInnes says it starts with getting used to the environment and the intricacies of crewing at a novice level, and eventually finding a place or a level.

One already on the pathway is 17-year-old Napier Girls’ High School student Aishling White, who’s in her third season and has already tasted gold medal success at national championships in a four and an eight, and who has the oars between her teeth looking for more — hopefully a rowing scholarship on an American campus and, one day, at the Olympic Games.

Already with contacts with rowing for US college in mind, she says: “My goal, if you’re looking good enough, is to be in that position where they would send me home to trial for New Zealand.

“The way I see it is, rowing gets me overseas and gets me the opportunity.”

Coaches and rowers of the future on the Clive River in Hawke's Bay on Sunday, the morning club members Emma Twigg and Tom Mackintosh rowed in the respective Olympic Games women's and men's single sculls finals in France. Photo / Doug Laing

She’s already seen some of the necessity — training “eight times a week” when the whips are cracking — and says: “It’s a lifestyle, I’ve adopted it, rowing is my personality.”

Rowing enabled her to meet people like now good friend and Woodford House student Lydia Burns who, soon to turn 17, wants to “medal” at the national championships.

McInnes assesses the weekend overall, saying: “I think everyone’s over the moon, it’s hard for some, but to have both Emma and Tom in the finals at the Olympic Games was fantastic.”