Napier bar The Pavilion is set to be ground zero for rowing fans on Saturday for what could be Hawke’s Bay’s biggest hour – should that be half-hour – at the Olympic Games.

The big events are Emma Twigg’s women’s single sculls semifinal at 7.30pm, and Tom Mackintosh’s men’s final, just 12 minutes later.

Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club members are among those booked, with as many as 250 people set to pack the Marine Parade sports bar for the telecast of the two finals as club members Twigg and Mackintosh try to create an even more unique New Zealand Olympic Games “golden hour” than the one created by track and field stars Peter Snell and Murray Halberg in Rome 64 years ago.

Twigg, a former Napier Girls’ High School pupil racing a Puketapu-made SL Racing boat in Paris is favoured for a successful defence of her 2021 Tokyo games title.

Another of Twigg’s boats is behind the bar at The Pavilion.