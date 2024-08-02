Napier bar The Pavilion is set to be ground zero for rowing fans on Saturday for what could be Hawke’s Bay’s biggest hour – should that be half-hour – at the Olympic Games.
The bigevents are Emma Twigg’s women’s single sculls semifinal at 7.30pm, and Tom Mackintosh’s men’s final, just 12 minutes later.
Hawke’s Bay Rowing Club members are among those booked, with as many as 250 people set to pack the Marine Parade sports bar for the telecast of the two finals as club members Twigg and Mackintosh try to create an even more unique New Zealand Olympic Games “golden hour” than the one created by track and field stars Peter Snell and Murray Halberg in Rome 64 years ago.
Clocking 7m 17.19s in winning the second semifinal on Thursday, she was the fastest qualifier.
The two who beat her at the recent Lucerne Regatta, Karolien Florijn, of the Netherlands, and Tara Rigney, of Australia, were more than four seconds slower in finishing first and second in the first semifinal.
The fastest time was the 6:35.77 of three-times and reigning world champion Oliver Zeidler.
The Pavilion has a “wall-wrap’ featuring the images of Twigg and other modern-day Hawke’s Bay sports stars, and bar owner Charley Crasborn said it’s set up as a sports bar, for all sports – not just “the traditional rugby and rugby league”.
“We’ve got 10-12 screens, and we hope it really will be like the golden hour,” he said. “We feel very honoured to have one of Emma’s boats up behind the bar.”
