Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Paris 2024 Olympics: Rowing taking a prime seat at Napier bar The Pavilion, amid hopes of a Hawke’s Bay golden hour

Doug Laing
By
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, rowing 'super mums' win gold, and the boss of Presbyterian Support Otago quits. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / Photosport

Napier bar The Pavilion is set to be ground zero for rowing fans on Saturday for what could be Hawke’s Bay’s biggest hour – should that be half-hour – at the Olympic Games.

The big

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today