Hawke’s Bay currently has a rate of 18.4 suicides per 100,000 population which is higher than the national average (11.2) and the fourth worst rate of any region.

The region formerly covered by the Lakes District Health Board (wider Rotorua and Taupō area) has the highest suicide rate in the country (26.8).

NZ Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson said suicide was a preventable form of death and “we clearly need to be doing more effective work to prevent it”.

“These numbers represent real people and far more people that have been bereaved and affected and impacted than the number of people that took their own life.”

He said it was never good to see the annual figures go up, but it was important to look at trends in a wider scope.

He said in terms of five-year trends, there was “very slight progress” but “certainly nowhere near good enough” both for Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand.

Robinson, who splits his time between Hawke’s Bay and Auckland, said preventing suicides was not just the responsibility of professionals and services but everyone had a role to play.

“Because ultimately the first line of support for anybody is their family, their friends, their workmates - it is the people around them.”

He encouraged anyone who was concerned about someone they knew to speak directly to them, in a private setting.

“Words we often advise people to use are ‘you haven’t seemed yourself at the moment are you okay, do you want to talk?’.”

He said you don’t have to be a counsellor or have answers. He said you just have to listen and be supportive - whether that be willing to spend time and go for a walk, or even offer to go to a GP visit with them.

“That is the role we can play - to give our time and compassion to people.”

Robinson said there were many reasons people have suicidal thoughts and feelings, and factors such as the long-term impact of Cyclone Gabrielle and the cost of living crisis may contribute.

“We are in a tough environment at the moment as a country, and Hawke’s Bay definitely has done it tough.

“That contributes to more pressure for people, and people need to support each other more than ever.”

Where to get help

Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youth services: (06) 3555 906

Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

Aoake te Rā – Free, brief therapeutic support service for those bereaved by suicide. Call 0800 000 053.

Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk call 111