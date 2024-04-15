Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Strengthening works will require diversion at temporary Redclyffe Bridge

Motorists can expect diversions at the temporary Redclyffe Bridge in the first half of May as strengthening works take place. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman confirmed planning was under way for strengthening work but could not confirm the dates.

“This work will likely require a short temporary diversion in the first half of May. When dates and times are confirmed, they will be communicated via advanced warning signage on-site and through council channels.”

The temporary bridge opened in August last year after Cyclone Gabrielle washed away the original bridge.

However, it was not long before new work on the bridge was carried out by Hastings District Council last year after cracks began to appear on the northern end of the old structure.

Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze at a building on the premises of Hatuma Lime Co at Maharakeke Rd on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fire at Central Hawke’s Bay fertiliser works accidental

A fire at an industrial premises near Waipukurau has been deemed accidental.

Firefighters were called out to battle a blaze in a building at Hatuma Lime Co at Maharakeke Rd about 6.10pm on Friday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said two crews of firefighters and one tanker brought the fire under control in about 25 minutes but remained on the scene to dampen hot spots.

Fenz confirmed it did not investigate the incident and the cause of the fire had been deemed accidental.

A St John spokeswoman said it was notified of the fire but not required to attend.

Dinner initiative wraps up in Wairoa

An initiative to get food on tables in the East Coast wrapped up this week after more than 450 freezer meals made their way around areas in Gisborne and Wairoa.

FMG partnered with local community groups to deliver locally made, good-quality meals on to the tables of people affected by weather events in 2023.

Rural propositions manager for FMG Karen Williams said the idea was born out of a conversation asking what else the rural insurer could be doing for the East Coast.

“We were coming out of the dark winter months last year and we knew things would be getting busy on the farm. Food was one thing we could all agree on that was a great pick me up when the chips are down.”

She said the team on the ground took meals out on client visits around the region.

Wairoa facilitator for Rural Support Trust Kylie Brown said the meals were appreciated by people in the area.

“Being able to rock up to someone’s home and deliver a few delicious wholesome meals that they didn’t need to think about when times were tough, took a huge weight off their shoulders.”

Norsewood water treatment plant update

Upgrades to the Norsewood water treatment plant are on schedule.

Work is set to start in April and is aimed at enhancing water quality, with completion expected in June.

The Tararua District Council (TCD) signed the agreement for works and essential equipment had started to arrive for installation.

The upgrades are part of the efforts to address concerns about water discolouration and sedimentation.

Regular water sampling is still being carried out twice a week in accordance with Taumata Arowai Drinking Water Quality Assurance Rules and results continue to confirm its safety.

TDC is implementing other solutions aimed at reducing discolouration and improving water treatment.

This included the installation of a specialised iron and manganese filter and the addition of a 30,000-litre tank to supplement the existing 90,000-litre water storage capacity.

Upon completion of the water treatment plant upgrade, a flushing programme is scheduled for July 2024, a TDC spokesperson said.

Napier and Hastings Civic Award nominations open

Nominations have opened for both Hastings District Council and Napier City Council’s 2024 Civic Honours Awards.

Hastings’ annual awards recognise individuals, groups or organisations that have contributed significantly to Hastings district, including people who showed exemplary leadership during and after Cyclone Gabrielle, with categories including arts and culture, health and welfare, sport and recreation, and education and youth.

The three categories for Napier include the Civic Award, the Civic Award for Meritorious Contribution to the Community, and Freedom of the City.

The awards return after a year’s absence as in 2023 they were paused to allow recognition of individuals and organisations who helped others during and after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Nominations for Napier close on May 3, while nominations for Hastings close at 5pm on May 10.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the Hastings Civic Honours Awards, which have been running for more than 30 years, were a wonderful way for people to acknowledge and celebrate others who had made a difference in their community.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said the Napier Civic Honours Awards were a way to recognise “humble heroes and their service to this city.”

“They could be the people you know who cook for others, who are out coaching on a frosty winter’s night, or driving around Napier to deliver hot meals to older people.”



