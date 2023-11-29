Māngere blaze sends multiple homes up in flames, how the Prime Minister’s feeling about his deputy’s bribe accusations and some tough talk from the Reserve Bank in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Longstanding Hastings Boys’ High School principal Rob Sturch has died after a private battle with throat cancer.

HBHS Board of Trustees chairman George Massingham said Sturch, who was headmaster of the school for 21 years, had remained the leader, boss, peer and friend he had always been, right up until his death this week.

“The family have asked for the funeral to be held here, the place he loved at Hastings Boys’ High School and we will pass on all arrangements when they are finalised,” Massingham said.

“On behalf of the current and previous students, teachers, parents, Board of Trustees members and everyone else who know Rob I want to take this opportunity to pass on our aroha, our admiration and love to [his whānau] at this incredibly sad time.”

Rob Sturch was headmaster of Hastings Boys’ High School for 21 years. Photo / Duncan Brown

Massingham said the school and Ministry of Education would provide support to the students and the staff.

“I ask that we as a Hastings Boys’ High School community look out for each other and make Rob proud.”