Hawke’s Bay news in brief: Hastings Lotto player pockets $24,870 with Powerball win

Two Hawke's Bay winners scooped prizes worth thousands of dollars in Saturday's Lotto Draw.

Two Hawke’s Bay players struck it lucky after Saturday’s live Lotto draw, with one claiming the Second Division Powerball prize of $24,870.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Stortford Lodge Pharmacy in Hastings, and another normal Second Division ticket win saw one Napier City Pak n Save customer pocket $19,356.

Fourteen players won Second Division, with three sharing the Powerball win.





Napier Hit and Run

Police are appealing for more information after a car crashed into a fence and knocked over a power pole in Havelock North.

A police spokesperson said staff were called at 2.20am on Saturday to an address near Lipscombe Crescent and Te Aute Rd after a person heard a large bang and soon discovered a hole in their fence.

When police arrived at the address, no vehicle was seen; however, they also discovered that a power pole had been knocked down across the road.

“Unison was notified as the power lines were across the road,” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we have anything to help us identify the vehicle involved, but if anyone does have information that could assist, they should contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240615/1980.”

Two arrested after Maraenui disorder

One person is facing a charge of disorderly behaviour and resisting Police after a noise complaint Wordsworth Crescent, Maraenui, about 1.45am on Sunday.

Two people were taken into custody after Police were called to a disorder following a noise complaint at a residential address.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, and the person facing the disorder charge was due to appear in the Napier District Court on June 21.

The other person is facing unrelated charges and was arrested on a warrant.