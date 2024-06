The Wairoa community is beng asked to remain vigilant after the Armed Offenders Squad was deployed.

Police are asking Wairoa residents to remain vigilant while police resolve an ongoing incident in the northern Hawke’s Bay town.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad have been deployed and an address in Colin St has been cordoned. Police are in attendance.

If you see any suspicious or concerning activity in the area, please contact Police on 111.





.





