It is a big weekend on the coast around Napier, with the Napier Sailing Club on Saturday and Sunday staging its biggest event of the year, the Summer Regatta, which superseded the New Year Regatta, a tradition which came to an end at the club’s 125 years celebration in 2017.

On-shore on Sunday will be the Pania Surfcasting Club’s annual kahawai competition, on beaches from Tangoio to Awatoto.

The Napier Sailing Club and marina, from where dozens of yachts will sail on Saturday and Sunday for the Summer Regatta. Photo / Doug Laing

Sailing club operations manager Andrew Kearney is expecting about 140 yachts on the water in the 8-9 classes of the Summer Regatta, with about 70% from outside Hawke’s Bay, as far afield as Auckland and Wellington.

Among other events in Hawke’s Bay this weekend are: an evening with Olympic Games canoe slalom gold medallist Finn Butcher at the Napier Old Boys Marist club rooms on Friday night; on Saturday the Harvest Hawke’s Bay Wine and Food Festival, from 11am to 5pm at the Tukituki Riverside reserve; the Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi annual meeting and whānau at Splash Planet in Hastings from 9am; and the Urban BBQ Festival at Tomoana Showgrounds, from 11am to 6pm.

On Saturday and Sunday small wheels buffs will have an annual Bayskate street and bowl competition based at Bayskate on Marine Parade. Events on Sunday include: an Ahuriri Christmas Festival, from 10am to 4pm; a 9am-1pm pre-loved and handmade clothing market at Clive; and a Hawke’s Bay Community Fitness Centre Open Day from 10am at Mitre 10 Regional Sports Park, Hastings.

Also on Sunday the Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club has a Hawke’s Bay IRB Race Development Day.

Weekend lifeguard patrols started at Waimārama and Ocean Beach recently, and will be in place also at Waipatiki, Westshore, and Ahuriri by November 30, with seven-days-a-week paid guard patrols starting on December 16.

Two cruise ships are visiting at the weekend, with the 3000-passenger capacity Pacific Adventure on Friday and the Diamond Princess, with a capacity of 2670 passengers, on its second of five stops at the Port of Napier this summer, berthing at 8am on Saturday and departing at 6pm.

