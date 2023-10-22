Surfcasters line Napier beach for kahawai competition

A surfcaster throws his line out, hoping to catch the winning kahawai. Photo / Paul Taylor

A surfcaster throws his line out, hoping to catch the winning kahawai. Photo / Paul Taylor

Surfcasters lined the beach on Sunday hoping to snag a winning fish in the Pania Surfcasting Club’s annual kahawai competition.

Club member and marshall on the beach for the day, Peter Kilkelly, said they were rapt with the turnout.

“Given the environment at the moment, we were rapt to have 340 entries. The affordable entry fee of $25 meant we had a lot of families out enjoying the day,” Kilkelly said.

“The atmosphere on the beach was really friendly.”

Surfcasters stretched along the beach from The Spirit of Napier to Waitangi Reserve, just short of the river mouth.

Aaliyah Edwards and mum Sheena, from Hastings, trying their luck.

The winning kahawai, weighing in at 2.56 kilograms, was caught by Dion Jeffarers.

“It was a good fish. In total, 59 kahawai were caught, which was way better than last year.”

Surfcasters lined the beach for the Pania Surfcasters Club's annual kahawai competition.

First prize was $1000 cash and $1000 worth of products. There were $12,000 in prizes overall.

Snapper Paul Taylor was there to catch the action.

Bruce Pankhurst and Brian Briskie from Napier.