Hawke’s Bay Matariki 2024: Fire and light to shine on in Hastings, Napier as wild weather clears

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Matariki Mahuika on Marine Parade, Napier in 2023. Photo / Warren Buckland

Several Matariki events in Te Matau-a-Māui Hawke’s Bay, including the highly anticipated Matariki Mahuika beach fires, will look to go ahead as planned on Thursday, Friday and Saturday despite wild weather in the region this week.

Fireworks, light shows, kai and special dawn ceremonies will be on offer as Hawke’s Bay celebrates the beginning of the new year according to the Māori lunar calendar.

Matariki Mahuika co-organiser Neill Gordon said the forecast was looking okay for Saturday night, when hundreds, united in the spirit of Matariki, are expected to light driftwood fires along the Hawke’s Bay coastline for the DIY event.

“We’re still all go on Saturday evening from 5pm,” Gordon said on Thursday.

The area outside the National Aquarium on Napier’s Marine Parade will also feature an illuminated sculpture, food trucks, and a special performance by fire artists.

“Sharing the warmth of a fire together. That’s our key message, inviting people in to share the warmth.”

Gordon said where along the coast people would light their fires would depend on the shape of the beaches and the type of driftwood around them, including places like Haumoana and Westshore which had recently seen large swells.

“As we’ve said all along, you have to suss out your spot beforehand, and if you’ve sussed one out last week, you might have to suss out a fresh one before Saturday.”

He said it was great Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had continued to push out safety messages for the event nationally. People around the country are expected to take part this year, including in places like Otago and Stewart Island.

A special category for Matariki Mahuika ahi has been created on the Fenz page via https://www.checkitsalright.nz/can-i-light-a-fire.

People are encouraged to register their interest via emailing matchfitnz@gmail.com, which allows organisers to send out information, including safety advice.

Matariki - Whangai I Te Hautapu - Hau Ahi, a special dawn ceremony that was scheduled for Thursday morning near the National Aquarium, will now be held from 6am to 7am on Saturday.

Members of the public are welcome to send the full name of a loved one or friend who passed since the last Matariki in order to have it called aloud in the pre-dawn ceremony.

People can send an email to terangi@kahungunu.iwi.nz with “MAIMAI AROHA” in the subject line and the name of the person.

Over at Waitangi Regional Park, Napier’s beloved Ātea a Rangi Star Compass is to continue its spectacular Whānau Marama Light Show on Thursday and Friday night from 6.30pm-9.00pm, with tickets still available.

It will also host a Matariki karakia and hautapu hāngī on Friday morning at 5am, with Matariki whānau entertainment and kai from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Kai Hau Kai Matariki, which will see a spectacle of fireworks and performances light up the Mitre 10 HB Regional Sports Park, is scheduled to go ahead as planned on Friday night from 6pm-9pm as well.

People are encouraged to dress up warm to “re-energise the soul” and “warm the senses” in the chill of winter.

