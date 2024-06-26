“Sharing the warmth of a fire together. That’s our key message, inviting people in to share the warmth.”

Gordon said where along the coast people would light their fires would depend on the shape of the beaches and the type of driftwood around them, including places like Haumoana and Westshore which had recently seen large swells.

“As we’ve said all along, you have to suss out your spot beforehand, and if you’ve sussed one out last week, you might have to suss out a fresh one before Saturday.”

He said it was great Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) had continued to push out safety messages for the event nationally. People around the country are expected to take part this year, including in places like Otago and Stewart Island.

A special category for Matariki Mahuika ahi has been created on the Fenz page via https://www.checkitsalright.nz/can-i-light-a-fire.

People are encouraged to register their interest via emailing matchfitnz@gmail.com, which allows organisers to send out information, including safety advice.

Matariki - Whangai I Te Hautapu - Hau Ahi, a special dawn ceremony that was scheduled for Thursday morning near the National Aquarium, will now be held from 6am to 7am on Saturday.

Members of the public are welcome to send the full name of a loved one or friend who passed since the last Matariki in order to have it called aloud in the pre-dawn ceremony.

People can send an email to terangi@kahungunu.iwi.nz with “MAIMAI AROHA” in the subject line and the name of the person.

Over at Waitangi Regional Park, Napier’s beloved Ātea a Rangi Star Compass is to continue its spectacular Whānau Marama Light Show on Thursday and Friday night from 6.30pm-9.00pm, with tickets still available.

It will also host a Matariki karakia and hautapu hāngī on Friday morning at 5am, with Matariki whānau entertainment and kai from 9.30am-12.30pm.

Kai Hau Kai Matariki, which will see a spectacle of fireworks and performances light up the Mitre 10 HB Regional Sports Park, is scheduled to go ahead as planned on Friday night from 6pm-9pm as well.

People are encouraged to dress up warm to “re-energise the soul” and “warm the senses” in the chill of winter.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.