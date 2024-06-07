Matariki moves throughout the night as well as throughout the year, so using other constellations as markers is a great way to figure out which way to look.

The stars have aligned in time for Matariki in Hawke’s Bay, with the much-loved Matariki Mahuika Bonfire event receiving the tick of approval from Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) and no objection from Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

And this year, organisers hope the rest of Aotearoa will join in as well.

Last year’s DIY event saw 60 kilometres of Cyclone Gabrielle driftwood fires constructed by community members light up Hawke’s Bay’s beaches in an epic spectacle.

It was organised by local Neill Gordon in collaboration with Ngāti Kahungunu events and promotions manager Te Rangi Huata and focused on whānau connection, community collaboration, and storytelling.

“It’s more fires than bonfires. What we’re encouraging is the reviving of family sitting around a fire on the beach for one night of the year,” Huata previously told Hawke’s Bay Today.

“The ultimate story, of course, is how Māui got Mahuika to give her fingers to him and how we gained fire.”

Last month, Gordon said conversations with the council and other parties were “positive” and finally confirmed on Friday that the event could go ahead.

“The position from the authorities is the same as last year: I’ve had confirmation that HBRC and Napier City Council will not object, and FENZ is supportive,” he said.

Matariki Mahuika on Marine Parade, Napier in 2023. The event will go ahead again this year after council and FENZ approval. Photo / Warren Buckland

Last year, final approvals from FENZ and local councils came through only 12 days before the event. On the night, 25,000 people turned up.

Gordon said things may be a little different this time due to the lack of driftwood on Napier’s Marine Parade, but he still expects there will be fires along the coast from Cape Kidnappers to Mahia.

Ngāti Kahungunu will also build a fire sculpture near the National Aquarium, which will be the focus of the event in Napier.

Organisers are also encouraging coastal communities around Aotearoa to get involved in their own ways.

“Matariki Mahuika is a DIY event. How it worked in Kahungunu - and what we aim to do nationwide - is to work towards sorting permissions from FENZ and all local authorities, but the actual lighting of and looking after the fires is up to individuals and whanau.

“Basically, you pick your favourite spot at the beach, head there and do your thing. The DIY aspect really works for Kiwis. We were all there doing our own thing with our mates or whānau, but we were also part of something larger.”

People are encouraged to register their interest via email to matchfitnz@gmail.com, which allows organisers to send out information, including safety advice.

FENZ Hawke’s Bay community risk manager Nigel Hall said: “FENZ supports this event”, and anyone considering lighting a fire should consult www.Checkitsalright.nz.

A special category for Matarki Mahuika ahi has been created on the FENZ’ https://www.checkitsalright.nz/can-i-light-a-fire page.

Basic precautions include checking that forecasted winds will not exceed 20 km/hr for the duration of the burn, not lighting more than you can manage or extinguish, and ensuring that the material to be burnt is at least 10 metres away from other combustible material.

People should also create a non-combustible fire break a minimum of five metres around their bonfire, check the fire is completely extinguished once completed, and wear appropriate clothing.

“And should the burn escape, call 111 immediately,” Hall said.

Matariki bonfires along Marine Parade in Napier in 2023. Photo / Paul Taylor

There were also environmental aspects to consider. Organisers noted that whether driftwood is left to rot on the beach or whether it is burned, the carbon emissions are more or less the same.

“Celebrating Matariki Mahuika, all New Zealanders, new, old, and older, got to connect with traditions of a people who knew how to prioritise Te Taiao and how to live in balance with our natural systems,” HBRC climate action ambassador Pippa McKelvie Sebileau said after last year’s event.

“We need a human response to the human-created climate problem. We need more humanity-promoting nature-connecting events like Matariki Mahuika.”

People are asked not to take materials to the beach to burn but to choose a suitable spot where driftwood is available. This would prevent harm to wildlife.

[The event] is not limited to beaches either, we would love to see firelight dancing on the water of Lake Wakatipu, Lake Taupo, Lake Rotorua,” organisers said.