A range of “positive conversations” with local authorities and iwi support could see small beach fires light up the Hawke’s Bay coastline in a Matariki spectacle for a second year running.

Matariki Mahuika Bonfires was able to go ahead last year after the stars aligned, with Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council giving permission for the fires.

The event saw 60 kilometres of Cyclone Gabrielle driftwood fires constructed by community members light up Hawke’s Bay’s beaches.

Matariki bonfires along Marine Parade in Napier last year. Photo / Paul Taylor

Co-organiser Neill Gordon has his fingers crossed.

“We’re optimistic that this event, which Hawke’s Bay embraced so beautifully last year, will be happening again on June 29, the Saturday of the long Matariki weekend,” he said.

“There are positive conversations underway, and we are optimistic that people this year will be able to do what they did last year.”

A statement from the regional council on Thursday said it was “willing to talk to event organisers about airshed rules”.

Gordon said there were no air quality issues last year.

“The air quality on the night of our event was better than on Thursday a couple of days prior. There was no issue.”

Fires lit on Napier's Marine Parade beach at the Matariki Mahuika event of 2023. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said the event was primarily about “bringing people together”.

People would “come to the beach, welcome strangers in, look after each other and look after their fires.

“It’s going to be a different scenario this year because there is less wood around.”

Ngāti Kahungunu iwi promotions manager Te Rangi Huata, who worked with Gordon on the spectacle last year, said the iwi fully supported the DIY event going ahead again.

“It’s more fires than bonfires. What we’re encouraging is the reviving of family sitting around a fire on the beach for one night of the year.”

He said much of the ethos was linked to storytelling.

“The ultimate story, of course, is how Māui got Mahuika to give her fingers to him and how we gained fire.”

FENZ said its safety advice about lighting bonfires was always the same and advised Hawke’s Bay Today to get back to them closer to Matariki for further comment.

“We recommend visiting www.checkitsalright.nz for fire safety advice for your area.”

Neill Gordon (left) and Rik Huata, who helped organise the Matariki beach burn-up last year, delight in their creation. Photo / Paul Taylor

Department of Conservation operations manager Hawke’s Bay Grant Bennett said the organisation supported local iwi and the entire community in their celebration of Matariki, and was pleased to see the community coming together.

He said they understood safety standards would be in place during the event.

“Beach fires are controlled, and we understand safety standards will be in place to ensure they don’t spread. DoC works with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council to minimise harm to skink habitat in the area, and the fires are not built where protected birds nest.

“We ask people to be mindful there may be protected wildlife in the area, and exercise caution around them.”

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.