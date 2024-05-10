Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Matariki Mahuika: Constructive talks could see region’s coast light up in celebration for second year

Mitchell Hageman
By
3 mins to read
Matariki moves throughout the night as well as throughout the year, so using other constellations as markers is a great way to figure out which way to look.

A range of “positive conversations” with local authorities and iwi support could see small beach fires light up the Hawke’s Bay coastline in a Matariki spectacle for a second year running.

Matariki was able to go ahead last year after the stars aligned, with Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council giving permission for the fires.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today