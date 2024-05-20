A Nissan Tiida being towed from the crash site in Napier. Photo / NZME

One person has been arrested after a car crashed through a fence and knocked over a lemon tree in Napier before coming to rest against a house.

No-one appeared to be injured in the crash which happened on the corner of Nuffield Ave and Kettle Cres in Marewa about 3pm on Monday.

Police said one person had been taken into custody.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he was watching TV and heard a loud “bang” before going outside to see what happened.

Damage following the crash. Photo / NZME

The neighbour said police were quickly on the scene and handcuffed a teenaged male and put him in a police car.

He said no-one appeared to be injured.

The crash caused a huge hole in a fence, knocked-over a lemon tree, and caused damage to a garage on the property.

A Nissan Tiida involved in the crash came to rest against a brick house on the property, and the car was being towed about 3.40pm.

It is understood at least one person was inside the house when the crash happened.

A police spokesperson said a car had reportedly been doing burnouts prior to the crash, and two vehicles may have been involved.



