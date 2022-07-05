Carl Marshall with four of his seven siblings. Photo / Supplied

Junior Hawke's Bay sailor Carl Marshall is off to France for the World Open Skiff Championship later this month, where he will be coached by sailing icon Sir Russell Coutts.

Marshall, 15, of Lindisfarne College, will compete at the championships in Carcans from July 18-23.

He has previously represented New Zealand in overseas competitions in New Caledonia and China and is heading off for his first international regatta since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He has been sailing Open Skiffs, a class founded in 2006 as Open Bic for children and teenagers, for four years.

He has received periodic coaching from multiple America's Cup winner Coutts at organised coaching clinics as part of local regattas since taking up the class.

Coutts will be attending the World Championships and has offered personal coaching to Marshall and the other two New Zealanders entering the competition.

Marshall said he was very excited about working with his idol once again.

The Open Skiff is the Napier Sailing Club's newest class with 10 young sailors in the fleet.

Marshall is the first sailor from Napier to reach international representation in this class.

The class is seen as the next generation of junior training boats and a stepping stone to modern foiling classes like the Waszp and ultimately the foiling AC 50 catamarans which feature in SailGP.