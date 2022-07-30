Hawke's Bay fend off Poverty Bay shield challenge

Ollie Sapsford dots down in the first half. Photo Paul Taylor

By Thomas Airey

The Hawke's Bay Magpies were at their free-flowing best as they retained the Ranfurly Shield with a 95-22 win over Poverty Bay at McLean Park on Saturday afternoon.

They ran in 13 tries to win their 11th straight Shield defence in a final hitout before the Bunnings NPC begins next week.

Caleb Makene was dynamic at first five eighths for Hawke's Bay and in the first minute he put Tupou Ma'afu Afungia away with an offload for the rookie number eight to score.

Winger Anzelo Tuitavuki got the Magpies' second try shortly after, intercepting a loose wide pass from Poverty Bay and speeding to the line.

Another nice short ball from Makene saw Isaia Walker-Leawere crash over for a try in the 10th minute.

But the big lock gifted Poverty Bay their first points when his pass was intercepted by winger Hunter Mokomoko for a try in the corner.

Makene teed up another Hawke's Bay try in the 18th minute, breaking the line from a scrum in the Magpies own half to give Tuitavuki his second.

Even a poor pass from the first five bounced kindly for centre Neria Foma'i to pounce on the ball and cue the other winger Ollie Sapsford up to score.

Hawke's Bay halt Poverty Bay no.14 Matt Raleigh. Photo Paul Taylor

Poverty Bay responded with some nicely structured attack, going through 11 phases before their own playmaker Mitch Purvis crashed over in the 25th minute.

The Magpies began to find gaps with ease though and Tupou Ma'afu-Afungia bagged his second and third tries ranging in the wide channels.

Halfback Brad Weber scored Hawke's Bay's eighth try right on halftime.

They started the second half sleepily though, allowing Poverty Bay to march straight to the line and score through second five eighths Ted Walters, a Napier Tech player on loan to the Heartland Championship union.

The Magpies got back into their offloading game getting plenty of numbers in support to every line break.

Fullback Harry Godfrey got on the end of a move in the 48th minute for a try to add to his 10 conversions.

Having assisted a handful of tries himself, Makene found himself in space on the wing for Hawke's Bay's 10th try in the 55th minute.

Substitute midfielder Kienan Higgins won the chase to a stabbed kick through and grounded the ball over the tryline on the hour mark.

Halfback Ereatara Enari came off the bench and sparked an 80 metre try for Makene after openside flanker Sam Smith jackaled the ball cleanly on defence.

The first five skipped through the Poverty Bay defence once more to tee up a Bryn Evans try, the Magpies' 13th of the day.

Both flankers Josh Gimblett and Sam Smith bagged five-pointers to bring up 95 points.

Poverty Bay had the final say though with Mitch Purvis bagging an opportunistic try after the hooter.

The Magpies open their NPC season against Waikato in Hamilton next Saturday.

Their next home game and Ranfurly Shield defence is against Counties Manukau on August 12.

Hawke's Bay 95 (Ma'afu-Afungia 3, Tuitavuki 2, Walker-Leawere, Sapsford, Weber, Godfrey, Makene 2, Higgins, Evans, Gimblett, Smith tries; Godfrey 10/14 cons, Toala 0/1 con)

Poverty Bay 22 (Mokomoko, Purvis 2, Walters tries; Purvis 0/2 cons, Patrico 1/1 con)

HT: 54-10