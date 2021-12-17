Voyager 2021 media awards
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market: Solution found to allow everyone acces

3 minutes to read
Rain curbed the numbers last Sunday at the farmers' market during one of the first markets under the new traffic light system. Photo / Ian Cooper

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is encouraging more people to head along to its markets, including its upcoming Christmas event, after coming up with a clever solution to cater for those with or without a

