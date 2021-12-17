Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market: Solution found to allow everyone acces

Rain curbed the numbers last Sunday at the farmers' market during one of the first markets under the new traffic light system. Photo / Ian Cooper

Rain curbed the numbers last Sunday at the farmers' market during one of the first markets under the new traffic light system. Photo / Ian Cooper

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is encouraging more people to head along to its markets, including its upcoming Christmas event, after coming up with a clever solution to cater for those with or without a vaccine pass.

It comes as only a small number turned out for a rain-affected farmers' market last weekend in Hastings.

Business owners and event organisers across the region have been adapting to the new traffic light system over the past two weeks, including navigating vaccine passes and the associated rules.

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market marketing manager Alex Martin said anyone can attend their weekend markets as long as they wear a mask and sign in - similar to a supermarket - including their upcoming Christmas event on the evening of Thursday, December 23.

The Deco Bay Brass Band will be on hand performing carols for the Christmas market at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay in Hastings.

Martin said a fenced-off, seated area had also been set up at the showgrounds for those with a vaccine pass who wanted to eat or drink on-site during the markets.

"If you don't have a vaccine pass you can still get your food and take it home or [off site]," she said.

Physical distancing regulations means the market has to keep an eye on how many people attend, but due to it being held in a large open space organisers say it is unlikely people will have to queue to get in.

"We feel we are a safe place to come and do your shopping," Martin said, about being outside in a large paddock.

The farmers' market in Hastings prior to Covid hitting last year. Photo / Ian Cooper

She said it was hard to say how much the new traffic light system, and possible confusion over the rules, had impacted visitor numbers to the market in the past two weeks.

"Last week it was raining, so it was quiet anyway," she said.

"The week prior was our first week in the new traffic light system and it was still busy but quieter than what we'd probably expect for this time of year."

Martin encouraged more people to get along to the markets.

"Come along and support all the local businesses."

She said for the Saturday markets in Napier all visitors would have to take food and drink home or off-site before consuming them - whether they have a vaccine pass or not - because of the way those markets were set up.

The weekend markets will run throughout the holiday season apart from on Christmas Day in Napier.

The markets feature over 60 stalls in total.

Market time

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market is held at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay in Hastings on Sunday mornings (between 8.30am and 12.30pm), while the Napier Urban Farmers' Market is held on Saturday mornings (between 8.30am and 12.30pm) in Clive Square.

A special Christmas market will also be held on Thursday, December 23 (between 4pm and 7pm) at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay in Hastings.