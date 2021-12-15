Napier's $1 million man: Lotto winner will blitz mortgage

Andrew Spence Pharmacy in Onekawa, Napier has sold a total of $42 million in Lotto prize winning tickets. Photo / Ian Cooper

A local resident can lay claim to the best early-Christmas present in the region.

Napier's $1-million man, who struck it lucky on Saturday after buying a Lotto ticket from Andrew Spence Pharmacy, reckons it'll be a festive season to remember.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, didn't check his ticket until Sunday morning after spending his Saturday evening at home watching a Christmas movie with his family.

"I popped onto MyLotto to check the winning numbers and you can imagine my surprise when I saw the numbers I've been playing since day one staring back at me – I realised they were my lucky numbers immediately."

He shared the news with his family and hid the ticket away safely in a bedroom drawer until he could return to the pharmacy to claim the prize.

"Honestly, winning Lotto feels amazing – it's going to be a Christmas to remember this year."

He said he was looking forward to paying off his mortgage, working on some renovations and setting his family up for the future.

The Onekawa pharmacy has sold a total of $42 million in Lotto prizes.

The prizes include a $12 million ticket, 12 first division winners, 70 second division winners and three Powerball winners.

"It's a great buzz for everyone in the team, really exciting to have a large winner like that and be a part of it and it just gives everyone a lift at this time of year," pharmacy owner Andrew Spence said earlier.