Crash at problem Napier intersection

The scene of today's intersection amid the roadworks at the intersection of Chambers St and Nuffield Ave, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

At least two cars have been damaged at a problem Napier intersection currently surrounded by roadworks and street-side tree-fellng.

The crash was reported at 9.38am today as a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Chambers St and Nuffield Ave, part of the Napier City Council-NZTA Chambers St-Ellison St Connectivity Project, which includes the extension of the cycleway network and footpath replacement in the area and which started last month.

When emergency services arrived two cars were off the road nosed-in towards the north-eastern corner of the intersection, about 100 metres from Te Awa Dairy.

Police said one person with minor injuries was taken by St John Ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital in Hastings.

The intersection and other roads, intersections and crossing in the area have been the subject of safety concerns raised with the Napier City Council by residents and two nearby schools with a combined total of over 1400 pupils, including Napier Boys' High School, the biggest school in Hawke's Bay.

There have been speed-calming measures on Chambers St and Te Awa Ave, which sandwich the schools, but there is concern about increasing traffic from residential developments in booming suburb Te Awa.