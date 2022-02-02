The turnout last weekend at the farmers' market in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

A long-time Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market stallholder wants more people to head along to the markets following a modest turnout during the first weekend operating under red.

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market at Showgrounds Hawke's Bay in Hastings boasts more than 60 stalls on Sunday mornings, and is a popular option for many people buying their fruit and vegetables and other goods.

Under red, the market operates similar to at orange level. Visitors just need to wear a mask and sign in to enter the huge outdoor market, similar to a supermarket.

The only change relates to the fenced-off dining area within the market - which people can access to eat or drink if they have a vaccine pass - which now has a restriction of 100 people.

There is no such restriction for the number of people who can enter the main market.

Murray Douglas, from Te Mata Figs, is a regular stallholder at the markets. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Mata Figs owner Murray Douglas, who is a regular stallholder, said it was a safe environment to do your shopping and encouraged more people along at red.

"Since red came in the customer numbers have gone down noticeably," he said.

"It is not indoors, we don't have air conditioning shovelling stuff all around the place, and it is a massive area. In terms of what is a safe place, the market is one of the safest places to buy your fruit and veges."

He said they were coming into the picking season for their fresh figs which would be available in March and April.

Remarkably, he said his company had been doing very well during December and January with record sales overall, which included their cafe operation and shop in Havelock North.

Murray Douglas of Te Mata Figs. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market marketing manager Alex Martin said some people were understandably apprehensive about going out to places where they expected crowds.

However, she said the market had been taking steps to make it as safe as possible, and it was in a huge open paddock with plenty of space.

"We would like to think that we are safer than a supermarket because we are outside on a great big paddock."

She encouraged more locals to head along.

"We had a pretty good crowd [last weekend] and a lot of visitors from out of town because of the Auckland Anniversary long weekend."

She said people who could not enter the dining area could always take their food or drink into the carpark paddock, and find a nice spot to eat as it was outside the market.

The Hawke's Bay Farmers' Market also holds a smaller market in Napier on Saturday morning at Clive Square.