Hawke's Bay Civil Defence's timely reminder ahead of quake anniversary

Te Awa School students Faith Clarke and Sophie Fesau gripping their desks tight for the 2020 ShakeOut national earthquake drill. Photo / Warren Buckland

The region's Civil Defence group has imparted a timely reminder for students returning to school near the 91st anniversary of the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said going back to school was a good time to prepare for emergencies.

Group controller Ian Macdonald said helping children understand and plan for emergencies improves the preparedness of the whole community.

"When our tamariki are involved in preparing for emergencies and learning about the hazards in our region, they encourage their whole whānau to be more prepared and play a more active role in responding to and recovering from emergencies."

He said they were encouraging parents to speak with their children honestly, but not in a scary way, about what might happen in an emergency and what can be done to keep safe.



Some of his suggestions include talking to them about how to contact each other in an emergency, who else could pick them up if the parents can't reach them, working out where to meet up if they can't get home, deciding emergency contacts and checking supplies.

"The more involved they are, the less scared they will be if an emergency does happen," Ian Macdonald said.



He said last week's nationwide move to the red "traffic light" setting provided a good opportunity to involve kids in planning for what to do if your household needs to isolate.



"Over the coming weeks, your household could have to isolate due to Covid-19 and you might need to learn or work from home. There's a lot you can do as a family to get ready for this," Ian Macdonald said.

Group Controller Ian Macdonald from Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group said helping kids understand and be prepared in emergencies will help the entire community. Photo / Paul Taylor

This year's major commemoration of the 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake will take place without public attendance, but it will be livestreamed.

The traditional memorial service will be held at Waiapu Cathedral of St John the Evangelist (St John's Cathedral) on Saturday, with speakers only.

Napier City Council and the Diocese of Waiapu have decided it is the safest way to stage the commemoration within the conditions of the red traffic light conditions of the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework.

The service can be viewed on Waiapu Anglican Cathedral of St John the Evangelist, Napier Facebook page https://m.facebook.com/WaiapuCathedral/

The Hastings District Council's commemoration, usually held at the Clock Tower on February 3 to chime in with the anniversary, will be an invitation-only affair, including the mayor, some survivors and dignitaries, with some video expected to be available on the council's Facebook page.