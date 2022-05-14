Taradale prop Jordan Biddle scores under the posts in the first half against MAC. Photo / Ian Cooper

Taradale Rugby and Sports remain undefeated in their Ray White Nash Cup defence, with a 66-20 win over MAC at Tareha Rec Reserve.

The defending Hawke's Bay premier grade champions are now third on the ladder through five rounds with a game in hand on Napier Technical Old Boys and Napier Old Boys Marist above them.

Taradale scored the first of their 10 tries in just two minutes of play when hooker Dylan Gallien rode an attacking maul over the line.

A further three converted tries in the first quarter of the game had Taradale well in the driver's seat and they led 33-10 at halftime.

Any hopes of an unlikely MAC comeback were dashed early in the second by Hawke's Bay Magpies utility back Kienan Higgins.

The Taradale fullback danced through MAC's defence for a solo try just after the break and had a second five-pointer a few minutes later.

Blindside flanker Josh Eden-Whaitiri also picked up a second-half brace for Taradale, who have won their first four games by an average margin of 46.5 points.

Napier Tech still lead the Nash Cup standings after beating Clive 75-7 at Farndon Park for their fifth win in five outings.

Halfback Sheridan Rangihuna scored 26 of those points in the form of two tries and eight conversions – he is now the division's leading points scorer.

Tech's Ben Lewis grabbed a hat-trick off the right wing as they ran in seven tries before halftime, then four after the break.

Napier Old Boys Marist kept second place on the ladder with a 59-14 win over Napier Pirate at Tamatea Park.

Winger Josh McIntyre scored two of their nine tries on the day – he now leads the grade with eight overall.

It was an unfortunate second-half collapse for Pirate, who twice levelled the scores at seven and 14-all to trail 26-14 at halftime.

Havelock North came from behind to score a huge win over Hastings at Elwood Park, 33-32.

Hastings led 20-0 at halftime and prop Dennis Tapusoa's second try just after the hour mark had them up by that same margin with about 15 minutes left.

Havelock North then seized the game with three straight converted tries, including two to centre Jesse Paewai.

MAC hooker William Benson tackles Taradale lock Ian Rore during their Maddison Cup clash on Saturday. Photo / Ian Cooper

Tamatea also had to come from behind in their 32-28 win over Central Hawke's Bay.

The five tries to three victory was Tamatea's first win of the season, lifting them to ninth on the ladder, just outside a Maddison Trophy quarter-final berth.

In the Town and Country grade, Bridge Pa secured the Jack Swain Cup with their fifth straight win in the Town competition – a 29-24 triumph over MAC

Otane had a bye but their previous 4-0 record in the Country grade won them the Arthur Bowman Cup for 2022.

They'll join Bridge Pa in Division One for the second half of the season.



Ray White Premier Grade Nash Cup

TRSC 66 v 20 M.A.C; Clive 7 v 75 NTOB; Pirate 14 v 59 NOBM; HRS 32 v 33 Havelock North; CHB 28 v 32 Tamatea; Aotea: BYE.