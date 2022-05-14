Havelock North Wanderers keeper Thomas Hooper covers a cross during his side's match in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Havelock North Wanderers are out of the Chatham Cup national football knockout tournament after a 3-1 loss away at Whanganui Athletic on Saturday.

The 240-kilometre trip ended in disappointment at Wembley Park with three quickfire second-half goals to the hosts ending Wanderers' campaign.

Both teams had their chances in the first period but it remained 0-0 at halftime.

Havelock North's Luca Barclay hit the post with a penalty in the second half before a few minutes of play that would define the game.

Whanganui's Charlie Meredith volleyed home the opening goal, then Quinn Mailman chipped Wanderers goalkeeper Thomas Hooper twice in succession to make it 3-0.

Havelock North coach Chris Greatholder made three changes in the wake of that goal and substitute Bjorn Christensen converted a penalty in the 78th minute to get his team on the board.

The Wanderers return to Central League action next Sunday at 2pm when they host Petone at the Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

Havelock North, who sit eighth in the 10-team league, will be hoping for a win over a side they share an identical record with after seven rounds; one win, two draws and four losses.

Fifth-placed Napier City Rovers play Western Suburbs away at Porirua Park on Sunday at 2.30pm.