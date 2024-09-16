Hawke’s Bay bounces back at the national netball championships

The Hawke’s Bay women’s netball team bounced back from three consecutive heavy defeats to win three of their last four matches in their return to the national Open women’s championships in Papakura last week.

Coached by netball legend Irene van Dyk and in a senior team rebuilding phase after missing the 2023 tournaments Dunedin, Noku Hawke’s Bay were beaten 61-27 by Christchurch in their opening match in pool play last Tuesday, 44-27 by Dunedin on Wednesday, and 58-34 by Manawatū Green on Thursday.

Consigned to the Bottom Five playoffs in the 17-team tournament, Hawke’s Bay then beat Manawatū White 57-35 and were beaten 52-35 by Wellington, and saved their best for Saturday with a 47-34 win over Taranaki and a 51-36 victory over Gisborne.

It gave the Bay 14th place overall, after starting with little knowledge of the quality of the opposition, having missed the 2023 tournament in Dunedin with the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle adding to the traditional problems associated with getting a representative team together in Hawke’s Bay.