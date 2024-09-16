Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay bounces back at the national netball championships

Doug Laing
By
Multimedia Journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read
The Hawke’s Bay women’s netball team bounced back from three consecutive heavy defeats to win three of their last four matches in their return to the national Open women’s championships in Papakura last week.

The Hawke's Bay netball team during their return to national tournament play in Papakura last week, after missing the championship last year. After four losses in the first four games, the side won three of the last four.
Coached by netball legend Irene van Dyk and in a senior team rebuilding phase after missing the 2023 tournaments Dunedin, Noku Hawke’s Bay were beaten 61-27 by Christchurch in their opening match in pool play last Tuesday, 44-27 by Dunedin on Wednesday, and 58-34 by Manawatū Green on Thursday.

Consigned to the Bottom Five playoffs in the 17-team tournament, Hawke’s Bay then beat Manawatū White 57-35 and were beaten 52-35 by Wellington, and saved their best for Saturday with a 47-34 win over Taranaki and a 51-36 victory over Gisborne.

It gave the Bay 14th place overall, after starting with little knowledge of the quality of the opposition, having missed the 2023 tournament in Dunedin with the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle adding to the traditional problems associated with getting a representative team together in Hawke’s Bay.

Van Dyk, who had a two-year contract intent on rebuilding a senior representative side and a culture of wanting to represent Hawke’s Bay, and who is “absolutely” enthusiastic about continuing if again appointed to the job, said all 12 members got time in all seven games, with a positive and learning approach throughout.

“It was absolutely amazing how positive they were,” she said.

Asked who had particularly featured in the performances, she said: “They had injuries, but it didn’t stop them. A lot of players manned-up, and they played with just so much heart.”

She said the opening game against Christchurch, with a loss by 34 points, opened the players’ eyes to what they could expect from the bigger-city teams.

Hamilton City won the major title for the first time with a 48-38 victory over Counties Manukau in Saturday’s final of a tournament dominated by the northern sides. Defending champions Auckland beat Cambridge 53-49 in the playoff for third.

