She became Hawke’s Bay coach last year, faced with a shortage of experienced senior players, and made a decision to bypass the 2023 tournament in Dunedin to take a gap year starting to build a team for the future.

Arriving for Tuesday’s opening day in Papakura and having driven the team “bus” for much of Monday from Hawke’s Bay, van Dyk wasn’t making any rushed predictions, but said she wanted to get some “tribalism” and belief going. She reckoned if the team adhered to a simple plan and players stuck to their goals then they were capable of some surprises.

“My idea is to create a culture they want to be part of,” she said. “I think we can upset a few teams. We have a simple plan, so it’s all about execution. We’re definitely going to see how it pans out.”

Apart from players they’ve seen on TV, they know nothing about most of the opposition, including Christchurch, who they meet in their day one pool B game starting at 1pm on Tuesday.

Unlike the opportunities for national championship rugby players, there’s none of the team or individual video to analyse beforehand, and for players who’ve left school, the team, captained by All In: Elusive’s Candis Timms, with Isabelle Crawshaw as vice-captain, from Waipukurau-based Central, they’ll have just four in the squad who’ve played in the championships previously, and only Hastings HSOG Huia player Judy Brown surviving from the Bay’s Super Club final last month.

But van Dyk got started early, with a pre-season camp including the top men’s players, and there have since been two one-day tournaments away, for a win and two losses in each, the victories being over Manawatū White and Taranaki.

To follow after the game against Christchurch on Tuesday’s opener, the squad of 12, one of 17 teams competing in the Pulman Arena in Papakura, Nōku Hawke’s Bay play Dunedin at 2.30pm on Wednesday, and Manawatū Green on Thursday at 8.30am.

The top two in each pool qualify for the quarter-finals, but there are playoffs for all positions before the championship finals on Saturday afternoon.

“We are very realistic,” said van Dyk, who played 145 Silver Ferns matches in a South Africa and New Zealand international career of more than 200 internationals and a top-leagues New Zealand career spanning 17 years. “We don’t know how strong the other teams are. But the attitude — it’s amazing.”

The Nōku Hawke’s Bay squad is: Emily Autagavaia (All In: Elusive), Alex Balhorn (Taradale), Judy Brown, (Hastings HSOG Huia), Aimee Carlson (Central), Aimee-Rose Carrington (All In: Elusive), Isabelle Crawshaw (vice-captain, Central), Grace Donnelly (Marewa), Hannah Hibbert (Central), Bree Hutchieson (All In: Elusive), Dani Pomare-Mackay (All-In: Elusive), Barbie Thompson (Central), and Candis Timms (captain, All In: Elusive).