An artist impression of what the housing project could look like in Havelock North. Photo / HDC

A proposed 35-home development in Havelock North next to Guthrie Park will go before a hearing in July to decide whether it can go ahead.

There are plans to subdivide a 2ha site at 55-57 Brookvale Rd and build 35 homes with a new internal loop road to access those homes.

The homes will mainly be two storeys tall. Oderings Nurseries CHCH Limited is behind the resource consent application and owns the land.

Oderings Garden Centre is at the front of the site and will remain in place under the plans.

The resource consent application also includes plans for a new customer carpark for the garden centre with about 40 car parks that could double as after-hours parking for visitors to the residential development.

In 2022, an application was made for the project to be fast-tracked under special government legislation, but the Environment Minister considered it was more appropriate for it to go through standard consenting processes with Hastings District Council.

A resource consent application was lodged with Hastings District Council in May last year.

The development site next to Guthrie Park. Photo / Warren Buckland

The proposal was publicly notified and attracted 49 submissions, most of whom (36 submitters) opposed the project.

As such, a hearing has been scheduled for July 18, when a panel will consider submitters’ concerns and evidence from the applicant.

A decision will then be made at a later date on whether to approve or decline the application.

The development site sits within the district plan’s Plains Production Zone, which is reserved mainly for growing activities and does not allow for medium-density housing.

However, the resource consent application noted much of the surrounding area has become largely residential over the years, and the plans would not have an impact on the character of the area.

The development site is about 1.5km from the village centre and is right next to Guthrie Park, home of Havelock North Wanderers football club and a nationally renowned BMX track.

Submitters who opposed the plans raised concerns about the relatively small lot sizes, houses being too close together, and dwellings being two storeys, which are “not in keeping with the design of the neighbouring streets”.

There was also concern raised about privacy for a neighbouring home at 53 Brookvale Rd.

The site (highlighted) is about 1.5km from the village centre. Photo / HDC

A large part of the development site is vacant as buildings were demolished or removed from the site in recent years.

In 2022, a resource consent was granted for a new cafe within the garden centre, which is yet to be constructed.

