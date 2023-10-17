An artist's impression of the new hotel coming to Havelock North. Photo / Supplied.

The Hastings District Council has approved resource consent for a new three-storey hotel in Havelock North.

The new Quest Apartment Hotel will comprise 31 studio units, eight one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. Wallace Development Company Ltd was the applicant for the building at 7 Joll Road.

The hotel will be similar in size and look to the Joll Road Development area, 40 metres to the south. It will feature a shed and sawtooth roof in three distinct, scaled forms designed to break up the “bulk’' of the development and make it less “visually dominating.”

Documents received from the Hastings District Council (HDC) say the hotel will promote the “vernacular architecture of the surrounding district’'.

It will be about 12 metres in height, potentially rising a further 1.7m given the slope of the road.

The ground floor level is expected to be used for retail, with accommodation on the two levels above.

A multi-storey hotel will rise above these existing premises on Joll Road. Photo / Warren Buckland.

Access to the hotel will be from Joll Rd and the rear of the building, which will be serviced by 10 car parks.

The HDC transport manager has not identified any concerns related to access or parking. HDC also says the “streetscape’' of Joll Road will be both maintained and enhanced by the development.

Any potential adverse effects of the development for residents, in terms of parking, traffic congestion, noise or dust are described in the resource consent approval as less than minor.

A council spokesperson said resource consent was granted on a non-notified basis on August 11.

“In relation to parking there is no longer any requirement to provide for onsite car parking on any site - this was removed by the Government in 2020 under the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.’’

“The developer has chosen to provide 10 onsite car parks, which are directly accessed from a service lane at the rear of the building. One of council’s conditions on the resource consent enables a review of the traffic effects should the need arise.’’