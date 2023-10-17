Voyager 2023 media awards

Three-storey hotel to rise above Havelock North retail block

Hamish Bidwell
An artist's impression of the new hotel coming to Havelock North. Photo / Supplied.

The Hastings District Council has approved resource consent for a new three-storey hotel in Havelock North.

The new Quest Apartment Hotel will comprise 31 studio units, eight one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit. Wallace Development

