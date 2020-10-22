Havelock North strawberry growers loving their new patch

It's been a busy first season for Ian and Maree Tucker who took over The Strawberry Patch, in Havelock North, in April this year. Photo / Paul Taylor

From never having grown anything, to managing several paddocks with more than 120,000 strawberry plants, Ian and Maree Tucker are loving their first season at The Strawberry Patch.

The couple took over the Havelock North-based business in early April, in the middle of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Both from banking backgrounds, neither had any experience in the horticulture sector, though Maree said she knew what she was getting into because she had worked at the shop for more than 18 years.

"It's been quite a learning experience," she said.

The couple are helped by a paddock adviser who manages the growing side of the things, while they are more "hands on" in the shop, she said.

Ian was also grateful to their "phenomenal team" of pickers, especially with many others in the horticulture sector experiencing worker shortages.

"From planting the strawberries to picking them, it's back-breaking work.

"We have a good crew every year."

It was an especially big year because the couple had to plant the second-year crop – about 60,000 strawberry plants.

While last year's crop wasn't enough to sustain a "pick your own" option, this year's strawberries had come in nicely and they started picking on Monday.

"It's looking really good out there," Maree said. "The weather has definitely played its part."

The couple have yet to announce a date for "pick your own" but expected the strawberry season to run until about March next year.

They were gearing up for one of their busiest days, planning to stay open throughout Labour weekend.

Maree said she hoped to spend more time in the shop with their "loyal customers" in coming weeks.

"We love to see them. We love what we do."