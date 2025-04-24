“We went to different islands [and] were sent all over the place.”
Len, whose older brother Sid also survived the war, said he can still recall the war ending and “grabbing the first bottle” he could find when the news came in that the war had concluded.
However, returning home without old friends was difficult.
“My colleague and I, we had both graduated together, had gone away together and were sent overseas together, and one morning we were flying together and the idea was to fly to 14,000 feet then level off and we were going to do scouting,” he said, of a particular mission prior to the war ending.
He said something went wrong with his friend’s plane and it crashed off the coast of an island.
“That was the finish of him.”
Understandably, Len gave up flying when he returned from the war.
He was offered a position with the Royal Air Force in England but knocked it back.
“I thought my duty, I suppose, now was to go home and show some respect at home,” he said, working with his father at his mechanic shop.
“Coming home you felt as though you’d had enough [of war] and felt lucky to be where you were, so I was quite content to be back home.”