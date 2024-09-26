One of the main attractions is Tai the Velociraptor, a moving, talking dinosaur model that visitors can meet up close.

Attendees will also get the chance to learn from experts Darren and Rista, who will share fascinating insights about the world of dinosaurs.

Dinosaurs Unleashed will be an interactive experience at the Hastings Library. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery Photography

In addition to the exhibition, the library is hosting a Dino Detectives Scavenger Hunt throughout the school holidays.

Participants can track down a T-rex, stegosaurus and other dinosaurs hidden around the library.

Entry forms are available, and successful Dino Detectives will go in the draw for exciting prizes.

The Hastings Art Gallery-Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga has free kids’ drop-in days on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm.

Children can create exhibition-inspired artworks to be displayed on the interactive wall, and the Pukapuka Mahi offers activities to help tamariki explore the gallery in a fun and interactive way.

Throughout the holidays, for those wanting some swimming action, the inflatable will be installed at Clive War Memorial Pool from 11am to 1pm, Monday to Friday, and the climbing wall will be available Monday to Friday from 2pm to 3pm.

The inflatable will be at Flaxmere Pool from 12.30pm to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Back in the city centre, the Waiaroha Heretaunga Water Discovery Centre will be open Monday-Saturday from 10am-4pm, with lots of interactive activities, and the outdoor gardens are open 24/7 - all access is free.

In Landmarks Square on Wednesdays, October 2 and October 9, rangatahi can grab some wireless headphones and enjoy a boogie at the Silent Disco from 5.30pm to 8pm.

If the weather stays fine, there are 42 playgrounds across the district for the tamariki to help blow the cobwebs away.