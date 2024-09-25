Author Avril Bell to discuss new book at Hastings Library

Avril Bell will speak about her new book Becoming Tangata Tiriti at Hastings Library.

Avril Bell will speak about her new book Becoming Tangata Tiriti at Hastings Library.

Auckland author Avril Bell will speak about her new book Becoming Tangata Tiriti in Hastings this week.

The book includes 12 non-Māori voices - professionals, activists and individuals - who have engaged with te ao Māori and attempted to bring te Tiriti o Waitangi to life in their work.

Bell, a University of Auckland sociologist, will give a free talk at the Hastings Library from 5.30pm on Thursday, September 26.

The stories in her book are of missteps, hard-earned victories and journeys through the complexities of cross-cultural relationships. People featured in the book include former Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon and former New Plymouth Mayor Andrew Judd.

Bell analyses the complicated journey of today’s partners of te Tiriti o Waitangi, and asks: Who are we as tangata tiriti? How do we identify in relation to Māori? What are our responsibilities to te Tiriti? What do we do when we inevitably stumble along the way?