Hastings: Crowds enjoy New Year's Eve races

Best friends Kate Good (left) and Becky Burlace enjoying the popular race day. Photo / Paul Taylor

A day in the sun with a cold beverage and a dabble on the horses.

It proved a winning formula for best friends Kate Good and Becky Burlace, who headed along to Hastings Racecourse to celebrate New Year's Eve, a change from the regular New Year's Day meet.

The pair were among a crowd of about 2000 people who attended the New Year's Eve Races on Friday afternoon hosted by Hawke's Bay Racing.

Kate, who is the daughter of a farrier, said they were enjoying their afternoon and it was their first time to the race day.

"It's good to see a major event that has not been cancelled due to Covid."

Crowds at the race day on Friday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

She said the crowds had been well-behaved so far.

"It has been quite tame so far but it is only 2.15pm."

Kate said she had been given a tip of a good horse in Race Six which she was waiting to back, while best mate Becky said she was also waiting to put some money down on the same race, backing a top jockey.

The annual races have long been held on January 1 but were shuffled back to New Year's Eve as more jockeys and horses were available, according to Hawke's Bay Racing.

There were eight horse races on the track and plenty of colour on display in the stands as people dressed to impress.

Plenty of spectators got in early on Thursday to set up their marquees trackside ahead of the race day.

It was perfect conditions on Friday for punters with blue skies and temperatures nearing the mid-20s.