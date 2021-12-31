Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay teenage streetstocks racer Richard Watty crashes at Meeanee Speedway, back on mend

5 minutes to read
Crashed teenaged streetstocks racer Richard Watty and car No 124R - off-track for now but back on-track soon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Crashed teenaged streetstocks racer Richard Watty and car No 124R - off-track for now but back on-track soon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
By Doug Laing

A solid smack into the wall at Meeanee Speedway and being cut out of his car and rushed to hospital in front of several thousand fans has done little to dampen the determination of teenaged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.