Gold medals for theatre awards

Theatre Awards medal winners Rachel Renner, Jade Harrison, Isabelle Howard and Miere Christensen-White.

Every year at BBO dance examination time, dance students have the opportunity to also perform for Theatre Awards medals.

This year, four students from Deborah Lees' DL Dance studio won seven of the coveted gold medals between them. Dance teacher Deborah says it is a sign that dance is very strong in Waipukurau, and the calibre of young dancers is high.

"To receive a gold medal the dancers' marks have to exceed 85 per cent. These four dancers exceeded 90 per cent.

"Since I started my dance studio, numbers and demand has increased to the stage that I now teach dance full-time. To have these results from our small CHB population is extraordinary and I couldn't be more delighted for the students."

The four gold-medal winners now qualify to attend BBO Dance Days, a four-day event comprising workshops and performances in Christchurch in July next year.

Deborah says traditionally the event includes dance tutors from the UK and Australia and she's hoping Covid co-operates and this can happen next year.

The students and their parents are fundraising for the trip and will be holding a mini-market at the Green Patch in Waipuurau this Saturday, November 21, from 9am-noon, selling home-made crafts, beeswax products, manuka honey and organic seedlings including heritage veges, herbs and flowers.

Results:

Rachel Renner - jazz and tap performances

Jade Harrison - classical ballet and tap performances

Isabelle Howard - lyrical performance

Miere Christensen-White - classical ballet and contemporary performances

Examination results for the studio's 50 students who took the exam included 47 Distinction (star) 3 Distinctions.