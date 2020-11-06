Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

From the MTG: Lucky escape for passengers as train topples

4 minutes to read

Hawke's Bay photographer Charles Mariboe took this image of a derailed train being removed from the railway track. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Gail Pope

On Wednesday, April 15, 1896, Dannevirke locals woke up to a beautiful, calm autumnal morning - the dawning of the much anticipated annual Caledonian Sports gathering.

With great excitement, families and spectators dressed in their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.