Havelock North family indulge passion for edible fashion

Yana Chaplow's 2019 Supreme Award-winning entry Kairuawai - materials include dyed mushroom skins and crayfish shells. Photo / Supplied

The passion for Edible Fashion has always been a family affair for Tracey Andersen and her girls, Yana and Vaya.

Their association with the event began in the award's infancy. Tracey supported her daughters to get involved from the age of 2, modelling her creations and assisting in their making.

She put her toddlers to work, threading marshmallows and icing gingerbread to accessorise their outfits.

The family's dedication to out-of-the-box creative design has grown over the years with both girls' original pieces gaining recognition in multiple categories. Last year Yana took the Supreme Award – Designer of the Year. Her design, Kairuawai, married mushroom skins, crayfish shells and recycled plastic bottles to produce a runway worthy haute couture creation.

The Havelock North High student was rewarded for her success with a trip to the World of Wearable Art exhibition with her school fabrics tutor, of whom she is a star pupil.

But the girls find inspiration "all over the place". A family of keen race-goers, they have eyes not just on Edible, but on the Fashion in the Field contest too. It's important to them to make outfits that are "not just costume, but something people would actually want to wear".

Edible's brief to make wearable art from food, food by-products and packaging lets the girls flex their creative muscles.

They've refined a process of trial and error that does not always go to plan. This year Vaya's dried and dyed pineapple flowers were beautiful but quickly rotted, sending her back to the drawing board. The mess sometimes drives Dad mad but their passion prevails and they find themselves drawn to enter year after year.

Tracey has watched her girls' confidence grow with each entry. They model their own creations. At first their natural shyness prompted them to use masks, but with the blossoming of their talent and the positive response they now stride the runway with pride. They relish the opportunity to be involved in the event, showing off what they have made and enjoying viewing the other entries.

This year, for the first time, the girls are in direct competition in the high school category. While they have some healthy sibling rivalry, they support each other with ideas, inspiration and practically. Last summer Vaya sourced and skinned gurnard from their family bach at Waimarama for Yana's entry. It was a dirty job, but one done with sisterly love.

The Edible Fashion Awards take place at 7pm, Friday, November 13 at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre.

Purchase tickets via ediblefashionawards.co.nz, in-person at the Toitoi Box Office or phone Ticketek on 0800 842 538.