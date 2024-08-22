Advertisement
Mrs Universe New Zealand Bogdana Brodiana, a solo migrant mum, sets her sights on world title

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Bogdana Brodiana, Mrs Universe NZ 2024, wants to share her empowerment message with the world. She wears a korowai cloak gifted by Multicultural Association vice president Sarah Smith, who entrusted Brodiana to "bring part of her whānau" with her when she competed.

With her beaming smile and eternally positive outlook on life, one might not immediately realise the hurt and pain Hawke’s Bay migrant-turned-beauty queen Bogdana Brodiana has endured during her lifetime.

The 38-year-old single mum Mrs Universe NZ and hopes to use her platform for positive change as she sets her sights on a world title in South Korea in October. Mitchell Hageman reports.

