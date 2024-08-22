Moving from Ukraine, enduring what she recalled as a very difficult relationship and separation, and eventually raising three kids alone were just some of the challenges she has endured.

“I was born when the Soviet Union was broken in the 90s. We didn’t even have money, just tickets to buy food. Both of my parents showed me how to stay positive and use my creativity to be there and help,” she said.

“When I was choosing to go into the pageant, I didn’t know how it would be, but after a time, I realised this is what I wanted to do. It gives me another opportunity to help people on another level.”

From the moment she touched down in Hawke’s Bay nine years ago, Brodiana tried to help those who helped her.

She’s been involved in the local multicultural organisation and the Heretaunga Women’s Centre, which provided her with a safe space when she needed it the most. Dance also plays a pivotal role in her life, and she volunteers as a teacher at numerous community outlets.

“I just do what I can, and when I can. For me, it means to live a full life. Focus on yourself, your kids and family, your community, and the country.”

Bogdana Brodiana is passionate about advocating for family violence and female empowerment. Photo / Patrick Moniz

Her work as a care assistant touches on her desire to help others while raising her family and working towards her ultimate goal of teaching fulltime.

“My kids have just me, so I need to pay my bills,” she said.

“It gives me lots of insight into the psychology of people, which helps me achieve my teaching goals.”

Initially, Brodiana was hesitant to enter pageantry but saw it as an opportunity to prove to herself and others that she was capable.

She liked that Mrs Universe NZ helped raise awareness against domestic violence and was an outlet for married and separated women with or without families to become inspired and empowered.

The competitors prepare a speech, participate in a Q&A, and showcase various dresses with a theme and a message.

“These are the women who can use their beauty for the sake of a big cause. It is devoted to young children, women and men who are abused, suffer home violence or abandoned,” a website blurb reads.

“Winning the main title is not all about beauty and brain, it is also community involvement that makes it remarkable to be a role model as well as deserving to be called beauty queen.”

Brodiana said there were plenty of 4am wakeups and many personal sacrifices involved in pageantry, but she enjoyed the experience and the sense of empowerment it gave her.

“There was lots of travel to Auckland and Wellington, but some of the training and preparation was done online,” she said.

She said she didn’t expect to win the competition but was grateful for the opportunity to give back to the people who helped her.

“I’m happy I found the resilience and power to do it. Right now, having the title of Mrs Universe, I’m honoured to show up and help people on another level.”

Brodiana’s next pageant will hopefully allow her to take her inspiring message of hope to the world as she competes for the grand title of Mrs Universe in South Korea in October.

This comes with a cost, though, so Brodiana continues looking for sponsors and fundraising avenues while still doing her volunteer work.

“If I can do it, I hope other women can understand they can do it as well. I know I’m ready to stand up for New Zealand, but I need support from New Zealand.”

Hawke's Bay's Bogdana Brodiana is fundraising to compete for the Mrs Universe title held in South Korea in October. Photo / Patrick Moniz

Those wanting to help Brodiana with fundraising efforts can contact her via her Mrs Universe NZ 2024 Facebook and Instagram pages as well as by emailing bdanceclass@gmail.com.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.