Kogi So is travelling to Bulgaria at the end of the month to represent New Zealand in the Mrs Universe 2022 final. Photo / Virgilio Santos

Kogi So is travelling to Bulgaria at the end of the month to represent New Zealand in the Mrs Universe 2022 final. Photo / Virgilio Santos

For Rotorua’s Kogi So, a trip to Bulgaria will be a whirlwind of touring, rehearsals and representing New Zealand on stage at the Mrs Universe 2022 final.

She will be one of 100 delegates from different countries competing in the pageant, and is excited to represent New Zealand.

Kogi will fly to Bulgaria on January 28 for what will be a jam-packed schedule of activities, including events with other delegates, tours around Sofia, visiting sponsors, and rehearsals.

The pageant competitive categories include national costume, evening gown, swimwear, a presentation on domestic violence, and possibly talent.

“I’m most looking forward to meeting the other ladies and national directors, sharing our cultures and countries, and letting people know more about New Zealand. I want to establish positive relations and share the positive vibes of New Zealand.”

She says it will be an amazing experience and a journey she is really grateful to be on.

Although excited, she is also feeling the nerves. “The stage is way bigger, it’s a huge venue and there are 100 delegates, I’m a bit nervous and it is a bit more pressure”.

“Of course I want to win a crown, but my main goal is to do my best and make myself, my family and New Zealand proud. That has been my motivation to improve along the way.”

Kogi says there has been a lot of preparation involved in getting ready to take to the Mrs Universe 2022 final stage.

This has included preparing her video presentation on domestic violence, sorting out soundtracks and background videos, fundraising and charity work, sourcing costumes and gowns, sourcing souvenirs for all the other delegates, photo shoots, and performance and walking practices.

Throughout the preparation process, Kogi has been fundraising for the local Women’s Refuge through raffles and item collections.

Kogi wants to thank family, friends, the Rotorua community, the Mrs Universe New Zealand team, the Miss Rotorua Foundation, sponsors Te Noni Ltd, Arizto Real Estate, Octopass & Fixed Star Ltd, and everyone else who has supported her throughout her Mrs Universe 2022 journey.

“For me, the most important part of this journey is this preparation process, more so than the final night,” she said.

“All the support from the community, family and friends is more valuable and something you can’t buy.”

Kogi was crowned Miss Rotorua in 2021, and was first-runner up in the Mrs Universe NZ pageant last year, qualifying her to compete internationally.