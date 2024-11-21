“They loved seeing this place growing again in a new way.”

Tam Macken in her studio at the Art Farm. Photo / Rafaella Melo

Since August the Art Farm has become a hub for local artists, including Malaysian Erica Toh, who got shortlisted for the Kiwi Art Trial.

Her giant kiwi sculpture, set to be unveiled at the market, is made with reused polystyrene left behind from the farm’s mushroom-growing days.

“It is a celebration of both my culture and the colours of Hawke’s Bay,” Toh said.

Erica Toh's giant kiwi sculpture, made from reused polystyrene, will have its debut at the market. Photo / Rafaella Melo

The market will feature stalls from on-site creatives like Clayton John, who joined the Hawke’s Bay creative scene 18 months ago.

“I am new here, so it feels very fresh to be involved in something also fresh and new,” he said.

“I am very excited to show my work and meet the community. It’s great to be here in Hawke’s Bay.”

Clayton John showcases his art pieces as he prepares for the upcoming night market. Photo / Rafaella Melo

To promote the event, the Art Farm has partnered with Toi Toi to create a window display at Ākina Gallery.

The installation hints at the collaboration and creativity visitors can expect at the market.

Baptiste’s sister and the other co-founder of Metcalfe, Amy Lynch, said there’s no charge for artists to participate.

“It’s a collaboration. We are not just creating artworks, but actually creating a whole experience for the artists here, and opportunities for people,” said Lynch.

This window display at Ākina Gallery promotes the event and hints at the creativity visitors can expect at the market.

The event will run from 4.30pm to 8.30pm on December 5 at the Art Farm, located at 174 Brookvale Road.

“Come down to the Art Farm and see what is growing here. It’s exciting. It’s lively, it’s colourful, and you won’t be disappointed,” invited Lynch.