Farmlands to open ‘horticulture hub’ near Hastings

An artist's impression of what the new Farmlands Horticulture Hub will look like when it opens in August. Photo / Farmlands

Farmlands will open its first “horticulture hub” near Hastings in August.

The hub will open on Barnes Place in Twyford and be expanded to include a bulk and retail centre on the same site next year.

Farmlands is a co-operative primarily aimed at supporting farmers with products and advice and has more than 80 stores nationwide, including in Wairoa, Napier, Hastings, Waipukurau and Dannevirke.

However, it is now opening a horticulture hub to reflect the needs of growers in Hawke’s Bay.

“We’re bringing our first Farmlands Horticulture Hub to our heartland - Hawke’s Bay,” Farmlands chief executive Tanya Houghton said.

“It’s New Zealand’s largest apple, pear and squash-growing region and our second-largest wine-growing region.

“It’s also one of the places where Farmlands got its start, so we’re absolutely committed to supporting horticulture customers as they rebuild their businesses after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The new hub will cater specifically to the needs of horticulturalists, offering an array of products and expert advice. It is being opened in time for the upcoming spring season.

Farmlands is taking over an existing building for its new hub, and will soon add its signage to that building.

The existing Farmlands Hastings store will be moved and become part of the hub site next year.

Farmlands head of sales and strategy horticulture Chris Binns said “we’re also growing our team of horticulture experts in the region, so there’ll be more support on-hand locally for a wider range of customers”.