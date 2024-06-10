Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay Young Grower of the Year shows the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

By
2 mins to read
Grace Fulford wowed the judges at the Hawke's Bay Young Grower of the Year competition. Photo / John Cowpland / alphapix

Grace Fulford wowed the judges at the Hawke's Bay Young Grower of the Year competition. Photo / John Cowpland / alphapix

Grace Fulford grew up around orchards and packhouses and has now been named the Hawke’s Bay Young Grower of the Year.

Fulford, 27, from Hastings, is the youngest of three siblings, all of whom have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today