Brothers Jett (left) and Bryn Nichol (right) with head chef Pasa Oktafio (centre) at their new diner on Emerson St. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two brothers have started a diner in Napier taking inspiration from the “relaxed” hospitality scene in New York.

Siblings Jett, 28, and Bryn Nichol, 21, are best friends and recently decided to take the plunge and open a business together.

Dylan Jeanne’s officially opened on Friday along Napier’s main shopping strip Emerson St.

“I came back from New York and I couldn’t get the same sandwiches that I was eating over there and it was a huge problem, so I decided to start [a diner] myself,” Jett said of his inspiration from a three-month trip to the US.

“Their entire hospitality culture was far more relaxed and far more to the point, and it inspired me a lot.

“I have been in hospitality pretty much my entire working life and just came back with a different perspective.”

As well as coffee, the menu includes plenty of options, and Jett believed their double, double smashed cheeseburger would become a customer favourite.

The brothers are joined by head chef Pasa Oktafio.

Similar to diners in the US, Jett said once they had found their feet he wanted to open early and stay open late offering coffee and food.

Jett and Bryn, who both grew up in Hawke’s Bay, have two other brothers and their eldest sibling, Cole, helped them design the new establishment.

Jett said starting a business had thrown up plenty of challenges but he and Bryn remained “best friends” and were yet to fight.

The name Dylan Jeanne’s references their mum’s name, Jeanne, and a nickname Jett goes by. The diner is located at 222 Emerson St.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.