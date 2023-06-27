Market St are offering a fried chicken roti roll w Malaysian slaw and tamarind aioli for $10 on their upcoming Winter Warmer menu. Photo / Easy Eats Snack

Easy Eats returns this year under a new theme: Winter Warmers. Last winter, Easy Eats was very popular, with seven eateries involved - this year, Winter Warmers has bumped it up to 11.

On June 29, July 27 and August 29, people are invited to head out for a warm bite to eat and to support local hospitality in the Napier CBD with Winter Warmers 2023.

Each of the 11 establishments will offer an “Easy Eat” offering that is not usually on their menu, mostly priced under $30.00, with some offering a combo.

No booking is needed - all you have to do is head to one of the 11 participating venues and say you want an Easy Eat.

The 11 participating venues include Faith Hope Love, Lone Star, Matisse, Market Street, Portside, Portofino, Rogue Hop, Sai Eatery, Vinci’s, The Tennyson and the Curve Restaurant at Scenic Hotel.

Both Rogue Hop and Vinci’s are offering something a little different and will have a few street food options available.

Napier City Business Inc events manager Andrea Johnston-Taylor explained Winter Warmers will be a different experience than going out to eat at these restaurants and bars on any given night because those involved are offering a unique, sometimes cheaper, convenient dish.

“So instead of going straight home on a winter night, join friends, work colleagues or family for a warming, quick meal,” Johnston-Taylor added.

For all three dates, the bars’ and eateries’ Easy Eats menus won’t change. So those who want to attend all three nights can switch things up by visiting a different menu, or if you really liked your first Easy Eats meal, it will still be at the restaurant for you to have again.

When asked why people should get behind Winter Warmers, Johnston-Taylor said people should “come and support our local hospitality over winter. They need you and you can try something new”.

She added Winter Warmers has a variety of cuisine with which people can travel the world vicariously through flavours from the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Italy and China along with European fusion flavours.