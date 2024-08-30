Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Driver licence wait times: Central Hawke’s Bay Connect says investing in more community driver testing officers will ease wait times

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Kelly Annand said the community driver testing officer programme didn't let anyone sit a test that they thought wouldn't pass. Photo / Michaela Gower

Kelly Annand said the community driver testing officer programme didn't let anyone sit a test that they thought wouldn't pass. Photo / Michaela Gower

If Kelly Annand could snap her fingers and make one change to help learner drivers, she would invest in more community driver testing officers.

Practical licence test wait times for restricted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today