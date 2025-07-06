Road cleaning crews have been called to deal with the spillage on State Highway 5.

State Highway 5 near Te Pohue has been closed because of dangerous conditions after a diesel spill.

Road cleaning crews were called to deal with the spillage on the Napier-Taupō Rd, near the Harapaki wind farm, about 11.05am.

Initially, the closure was for northbound lanes only, but it has since been updated to both lanes.

The northbound carriageway was closed from the turnoff at Bay View to Te Pohue, police said at 11.30am.

The southbound carriageway is now closed at The Summit and might become a larger closure towards Taupō, police said.